CHK | Central Boathouse

The connection of rowing, art and music contains surprising similarities such as rhythm, flow, and movement. The goal was to create an architectural spirit that embodies the similarities shared by these three disciplines. We hope you see the abstract connections in the architectural form and light. Some connections are quiet and some connections are bold. Imagine a song inspired by rowing. It would be a composition cooler than the far side of the pillow.

Design Features:

1. Metal skin to match other boathouses.

2. Windows as notes in a musical score . . .

3. Jazz Lab stage in the riverside window with the River as the background

a. Black out shades on glass

b. Removable stage

c. Space remains multi-purpose for meetings and music

d. Performer access

4. Functions 17,909 SF

a. Art gallery

b. Jazz Lab at 116 seats

c. Offices, reception, concessions

d. Work out room for 20 erg rowing machines

e. Green Room / small conference

Architectural Concept: