Elliott + Associates Architects

Elliott + Associates Architects

Oklahoma City, OK

The river side building prow is marked by gold LED lights emphasizing form inspired by a rowing shell. The concrete platform is within 10’ of the river’s edge.
The river side building prow is marked by gold LED lights emphasizing form inspired by a rowing shell. The concrete platform is within 10’ of the river’s edge.
CHK | Central Boathouse

The connection of rowing, art and music contains surprising similarities such as rhythm, flow, and movement.  The goal was to create an architectural spirit that embodies the similarities shared by these three disciplines.  We hope you see the abstract connections in the architectural form and light.  Some connections are quiet and some connections are boldImagine a song inspired by rowing.  It would be a composition cooler than the far side of the pillow.

Design Features:

1.         Metal skin to match other boathouses.

2.         Windows as notes in a musical score . . .

3.         Jazz Lab stage in the riverside window with the River as the background 

         a.  Black out shades on glass

         b.  Removable stage

        c.  Space remains multi-purpose for meetings and music

        d.  Performer access

4.         Functions 17,909 SF

        a.  Art gallery

        b.  Jazz Lab at 116 seats

        c.  Offices, reception, concessions

        d.  Work out room for 20 erg rowing machines

        e.  Green Room / small conference

Architectural Concept:

  1. Connect the beauty, grace and power of rowing with the lyrical notes of jazz music...
  2. To create a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience on the River . . . a destination.
  3. Integrate fine art on canvas and paper with the sculptural qualities of the rowing shells combined in an atmosphere filled with emotional sounds . . .
  4. Alchemy.
 
Status: Built
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Photographer: Scott McDonald, Gray City Studios
General Contractor: LINGO Construction Services
Civil Engineer: Triad Design Group
Structural Engineer: Mark Eudaley Engineers
MEP: Determan-Scheirman Engineers
Audio/Visual: Audio Video Designs

 
At 6 am the river is glass as the sun arrives on the horizon. The boathouse “floats” in the water. The Boathouse District has become a great place for family entertainment and healthy play.
The west elevation illustrates the gold glass “notes” and the connection between rowing, fine art, and music. Simply summarized as rhythm.
The east elevation is parallel to a river inlet allowing rowing shells to access the river via a concrete ramp. The inlet size allows for a 60’ long boat to maneuver. The open beam frames Downtown. The gold “notes” are rhythmically placed on the façade.
The sculptural building prow incorporates symbolic lines as if ripples in the water. A surprising overlap of two gold window “notes” make the interior volume known.
The north entry façade glows like a porch light awaiting guests.
The northeast corner of the building is a structural frame providing memorable views to Downtown. The form suggests power, strength, and buoyancy.
The north façade includes the main building entry and the boat storage entry. The sloping façade suggests movement, ripples, and the flow of water.
The metal panels take on the appearance of water running over a rowing shell.
The main lobby has north facing glass. Late afternoon sun creates linear shadows that are referential to rowing, painting, and music (racing lanes, painted lines, and musical instrument strings).
No detail is without opportunity. The moiré cable wall, structural members, and Sayl Chair from Herman Miller relate to one another.
The art gallery and boat storage spaces are placed side by side to illustrate their connection. Track lighting and blue atmospheric lighting create universal space.
Rowing, fine art, and music are intertwined within the building. Visual references overlap and connect rowing with music.
The Performance Hall space looking south towards the “nose.” The river provides a beautiful backdrop for performances and music.
The Performance Hall looking towards the “nose” of the building. Shade slits create pencil thin light leaks that form and reflect the interior space.
Performance Hall looking west with acoustical sound trap wall on right. The polished concrete floor connects the inside to the river outside. One gold glass “note” is visible. “Notes” appear, move, change and disappear during the day capturing the kinetic energy within the space.
The west/secondary gallery corridor provides access to toilets, the green room, and administrative offices. The afternoon sun projects ever-changing gold “notes” onto the wall. “Notes” appear, move, change and disappear during the day capturing the kinetic energy within the space. The glass at the floor line suggests the building is buoyant.
The west/secondary gallery corridor provides access to toilets, the green room, and administrative offices. The afternoon sun projects ever-changing gold “notes” onto the wall. “Notes” appear, move, change and disappear during the day capturing the kinetic energy within the space. The glass at the floor line suggests the building is buoyant.
