Hawthbush comprises of a listed sixteenth century farmhouse and group of farm buildings in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The site sits within the Low Weald, near Lewes in East Sussex. Mole extended the house with a barrel-vaulted bedroom and living spaces below, providing the house with a south-facing room onto the garden, and the opportunity to wake up to the most spectacular views. Toby and Lisa now operate Hawthbush as an organic farm holiday site, having converted the barns as holiday lets.