Global Edition

Archinect
Pamphilon Architects

London, GB

7 more images  ↓

Stamford Road, London

A larch timber clad extension which mimics the pretty butterfly roofline of the host building. The clients came to us as they were fed up with their current kitchen, a badly built 1960’s extension which had multiple problems, not least the fact they could not sit down as a family in there as it was so narrow. Despite a tricky planning process we devised an extension which gave them the space they needed, including a second bathroom cleverly hidden behind some ply storage, a spacious kitchen, a covered porch outside the doors and with the generous expanse of glazing,  a better relationship with the garden outside.

 
Status: Built
Location: London, GB

 

