Studio for Two Artists

Interior fit-out design of an existing shell for London based artists Ori Gersht and Nogah Engler. It was important for the space to be suitable for both production and presentation of their work. The concept was to contrast the required neutrality of the production spaces, with a richly textured timber staircase that works both as a physical connection and the main hub of the building. Spanning across 3 floors and a basement this element mediates between the use and character of the different spaces that changes gradually from public to private, whilst maintaining a constant visual connection. There is also a gradual manipulation of the amount of daylight that increases as one navigates up through the stair. The staircase itself was designed and constructed in collaboration with Facit Homes using CNC cutting technology to achieve a precise and beautifully crafted system of prefabricated components.