Paper Mill Studios

Gresford Architects seek to create buildings that are thoughtful, practical, sustainable and beautiful. We are interested in how spaces make us feel, and love exploring how every single element – such as surfaces, joints, textures and light – must be carefully considered to allow the perfect marriage of the poetic and the practical.

Gresford Architects work with buildings of all types and ages. We have particular experience of working with listed buildings and in conservation, and treat buildings as living organisms that can adapt, change and age in their own individual ways. We also enjoy the challenges of new sites, and whatever the context we are conscious that our approach to the built environment has a fundamental impact our cultural heritage.

The practice was founded by Tom Gresford in 2006, and works from an open studio in Dalston, east London. Because experience tells us that our best projects are born out of imagination and collaboration, we work closely and creatively with our clients to realise their briefs, and endeavour to build successful and productive relationships between ourselves, our clients and contractors.