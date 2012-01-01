Toi Ohomai Health Sciences Building

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology held a design competition by invitation for the new Health Sciences Building in 2012. MOAA Architects in association with DCA received first prize. Following award of the project, extensive stakeholder consultation began in order to redefine what was a very traditional brief for teaching of specialist nursing education.

The building sits at the head of the Mokoia campus, directly adjacent the campus Marae. The building was the second development in an overall master plan that will see a central boulevard axis run north/south down the campus, following the slope of the site.

Two simulated wards can have 20 beds set up for learning bed making or transformed the next session to a simulated ward consultation with single bed, and group tables and chairs.

Our goal was to provide a building that was pleasant to be in, provided a comfortable and stimulating work environment, a place where students would want to be, and would want to learn. For teaching staff we endeavoured to design all spaces open and flexible allowing for blended and technology rich learning.