Editorial & News
Features News Events Competitions
Employment
Jobs Talent Finder Active Employers
Community
People Firms Blogs Forum Work Updates
Academia
Schools School Blogs Forum
About
About Archinect Advertising Contact Us Privacy Policy

Global Edition

Archinect
Hudson Architects

Hudson Architects

Norwich, GB

anchor
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
13 more images  ↓

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army church and community centre offer a range of services that are intended to sustain and bring the local community together, regardless of age, gender or disability. The new building in Chelmsford reflects their mission, providing a 320-seat assembly hall for worship as well as recreational facilities for the wide range of community outreach activities that The Salvation Army provides, such as over 60’s clubs, youth activities, toddler care, and a foyer café for general use and passers-by. The building’s plan recognises that these aspects are interconnected whilst offering flexibility and separation to permit activities to function simultaneously, while providing a safe, convenient, and enjoyable environment to all who use the building. 

 
 Read more

Status: Built
Location: Chelmsford, GB
Additional Credits: Parties Involved

Structural Engineer: Curtins Consulting
KLH Engineer: Techniker
Accoustics Engineer: Cole Jarman
Services Engineer: EP Consulting
Project Manager: Arcadis AYH

 
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Assembly Hall
The Salvation Army Assembly Hall
The Salvation Army Assembly Hall
The Salvation Army Assembly Hall
The Salvation Army Sports Hall
The Salvation Army Sports Hall
The Salvation Army Interior
The Salvation Army Interior
The Salvation Army Exterior
The Salvation Army Exterior

Back to Top  ↑Back to Project List...

Please wait... loading