The Salvation Army church and community centre offer a range of services that are intended to sustain and bring the local community together, regardless of age, gender or disability. The new building in Chelmsford reflects their mission, providing a 320-seat assembly hall for worship as well as recreational facilities for the wide range of community outreach activities that The Salvation Army provides, such as over 60’s clubs, youth activities, toddler care, and a foyer café for general use and passers-by. The building’s plan recognises that these aspects are interconnected whilst offering flexibility and separation to permit activities to function simultaneously, while providing a safe, convenient, and enjoyable environment to all who use the building.