Hudson Architects

Hudson Architects

Norwich, GB

Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn

Chantry Barn is a dramatic conversion of two Grade II listed 17th and 18th century timber framed barns in Suffolk into a single family home. The conversion retains the raw, agricultural external character of the existing buildings and uses innovative construction techniques to bring daylight into the building without compromising the barn’s appearance. Internally, a dramatic contrast is created between impressive double-height living areas with a series of smaller, more intimate spaces. 

 
Status: Built
Location: Denston, GB
Additional Credits: Consultants

Building Contractor: Masia Ltd.
Building Contractor who took over: Hartog Hatton Ltd.
Structural Engineer: Stroud Associates Ltd.
Quantity Surveyor: Andrew Morton Associates Ltd.
Kitchen Designer: Espresso
Lighting Designer: Wow Lighting

 
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn Kitchen
Chantry Farm Barn Kitchen
Chantry Farm Barn Kitchen
Chantry Farm Barn Kitchen
Chantry Farm Barn Dining Space
Chantry Farm Barn Dining Space
Chantry Farm Barn Living Space
Chantry Farm Barn Living Space
Chantry Farm Barn Living Space
Chantry Farm Barn Living Space
Chantry Farm Barn Kitchen and Dining Space
Chantry Farm Barn Kitchen and Dining Space
Chantry Farm Barn Staircase
Chantry Farm Barn Staircase
Chantry Farm Barn Bedroom
Chantry Farm Barn Bedroom
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior
Chantry Farm Barn Exterior

