Chantry Farm Barn

Norwich, GB
Chantry Barn is a dramatic conversion of two Grade II listed 17th and 18th century timber framed barns in Suffolk into a single family home. The conversion retains the raw, agricultural external character of the existing buildings and uses innovative construction techniques to bring daylight into the building without compromising the barn’s appearance. Internally, a dramatic contrast is created between impressive double-height living areas with a series of smaller, more intimate spaces.
Status: Built
Location: Denston, GB
Additional Credits: Consultants
Building Contractor: Masia Ltd.
Building Contractor who took over: Hartog Hatton Ltd.
Structural Engineer: Stroud Associates Ltd.
Quantity Surveyor: Andrew Morton Associates Ltd.
Kitchen Designer: Espresso
Lighting Designer: Wow Lighting