Outhwaite House

Nissen Richards studio was established in 2010. We specialise in architecture, exhibition, graphic and theatre design.

With expertise in architecture, theatre, exhibition and graphic design, the practice understands both the distinctions and the synergy between these disciplines to offer exciting innovative and timeless exhibition design. We are fascinated by the opportunities to blur the boundaries between these differing contexts, be it through the bones of a permanent structure or through the layering of different types of media.