Wentwood Road

This scheme, located in South Wales, consists of a contemporary, rear cedar clad extension, with a zinc roof, in South Wales. Re-modelling refurbishment works were carried out throughout the rest of the home for a young couple and their children.

The house originally had a small, dark and cluttered kitchen with a poor view of the garden and an underused dining room. Studio Werc Architects developed a design that created a light, spacious kitchen/dining area through removing the separating wall between the rooms and introducing a large window to the rear extension with rooflights above. The utility area was reconfigured in order to maximise the usable space, allowing the kitchen to function as a bright, social focal point of the house.