Two Tabernacle Street

Set within the Bunhill Fields and Finsbury Square Conservation Area, this office scheme in Shoreditch rebuilds and reworks the façade of a fire damaged Victorian building, authentically replicating key details, including brickwork, timber windows, and cornicing.

Working within complex rights to light constraints, folded and angled roof planes and large areas of glazing define contemporary, light-filled offices. The dynamic architectural form is largely hidden from the street, revealing itself on the journey from reconstructed Victorian entrance and into the new spaces beyond.