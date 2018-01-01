Turnmill sits on a prominent corner site in London's Clerkenwell Green Conservation Area. In respect to the site's unique setting, Piercy&Company focused on sympathetic materials, a strong two-part form, and carefully crafted details. A curved plan form is a direct response to the movement of people around the site, which is set to intensify as Farringdon Crossrail station opens in 2018.

Handmade Roman format Petersen Tegl Kolumba bricks create a horizontal rhythm across the façade and reflect the sturdy masonry characteristics of Clerkenwell's warehouses. The angles of the chamfered window reveals fan out across the building, optimising views out for the office users. En-masse, the varied chamfers animate the façade and emphasise the solidity and texture of the Danish brick.

The double height reception space and glazed link above, break the building’s massing into two elements to preserve the fine urban grain of Clerkenwell. On Turnmill Street, the brickwork continues inside through the curved entrance where it gives way to a palette of polished concrete, timber, and brass.