Piercy&Company

Piercy&Company

London, GB | London, GB

Martello Tower Y

This award-winning conversion of a dilapidated Napoleonic sea defence tower into a contemporary home is highly respectful of both heritage and setting. A Scheduled Monument in an Area of Outstanding Beauty, it took a committed multi-disciplinary team to ensure that the design vision remained intact throughout two years of complex planning negotiations.

The existing fabric, geometry, and form were key design drivers. A new lightweight curving roof extension of steel and plywood, prefabricated off-site using computer generated cutting patterns, is lightly tethered to the existing structure and set back to minimize visual impact. A deep curved skirt of frameless glass floats between old and new and provides stunning 360-degree views of the coastal landscape from within. 

 
Status: Built
Location: Suffolk Coast, GB
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Price & Myers, Structural Engineer
Norman, Disney & Young, Services Engineer
Billings Jackson Design, Industrial Design
Billings Design Associates, Façade Consultant
Sam Lucas, Joinery
Edmund Sumner, Photographer

 

