Set within the Kew Green Conservation area of south-west London, this four bedroom family house is formed of two prefabricated weathering steel volumes inserted behind a retained nineteenth century stable wall.
The layout is informal; rich with incidental spaces and unexpected light sources. A delicate glazed circulation link reveals the contrast between a rustic exterior and refined interior. Split into two wings, the simple plan makes the most of a constrained site and responds to the living patterns of the young family.
Kew House was an experimental project, driven by the architect's and client's shared interest in a 'kit-of-parts' approach, prefabrication, and the self-build possibilities emerging from digital fabrication.
Status: Built
Location: Kew Green, GB
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Price & Myers, Structural Engineer
Arup, Service Engineer
CSI Hull, Cladding Contractor
Sam Lucas, Interior fit-out
Tim & Jo Lucas, Main Contractor
Jack Hobhouse, Photographer