The Timber Frame Extension

This is a small side return extension to a Victorian terraced house in the heart of Camden Town. With space at a premium, we designed an inside-out lightweight exposed timber frame construction that creates a working wall incorporating services, shelving and recesses between the structure in the clients new dining area.



A large pivot door opens out into the garden, working alongside the glazed roof to provide a light and airy addition.



We have worked closely with the clients to achieve a low-cost yet design-led scheme to improve their home. A stripped back approach and simple palette of materials create a contemporary space for the clients to enjoy.



PUBLISHED



This project was published in the June 2015 edition of Grand Designs Magazine in their Extensions Special.



AWARDS



Longlisted for the 2016 Don't Move, Improve! competition.



Finalist in the Best Small Project category of the Camden Design Awards 2015