Sydney, AU

Vaucluse Residence X

Architect: MHN Design Union

This beautiful five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is spread over four levels in Vaucluse.

This project was built on an extremely challenging and narrow site, with very tight access in and out, leading to a large and technical excavation. 

We built the off-form concrete walls and ceilings in-situ as the build progressed due to difficult access.

The home’s finishes include timber floors, stone slabs and Alucobond cladding. Large commercial aluminium doors and windows, electric blinds, shutters and awnings are all controlled via the Dynalite Smart Home system.

 
Status: Built
Location: Vaucluse, AU

 

