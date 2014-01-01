JM Residence

The full refurbishment of this large 330sq.m family home in Golders Green, North London was completed in October 2014. The original detached property was built in the 1960’s and sits at the top of a architecturally interesting cul-de-sac of unique one-off houses ranging from 1950 to 2000. The property features many unique design features including a timber framed loggia that could enclose the rear decorative cast-iron terrace with bespoke infill glazed panels. An original natural copper roof and impressive large double-aspect projected window openings create interesting features when viewed from various locations.

The existing structure was substantially altered internally to address the demands of family life and to create spacious interconnected private and communal spaces. On the re-modelled ground floor we have created a spacious open-plan kitchen as the central hub for daily life with full height double / sliding doors to the perimeter offering the potential for privacy when desired. Openings to the rear elevation were enlarged and now feature large slimline glazed sliding doors overlooking and providing direct access to the well established garden. The lower ground floor now houses a large games room and guest accommodation for the young family again utilising wide sliding doors to illuminate what was previously a gloomy low space.

On approach to the property we sought to create a distinct entrance where the two perpendicular wings of property merge. As a muted contrast to the existing green copper roof we have clad the front porch in pre-weathered zinc which over time will further weather to give interesting patination. Directly above new full height glazing offers views down to the approach into the cul-de-sac.

The internal refurbishment includes a combination of soft white walls with hints of rich colours throughout. The light stained timber floor was created by Ardern Hodges to the clients specific requirements to compliment their existing maple, birch furniture.

Completed. October 2014

Photography. Whitaker Studio