Brackenbury Road

We knew that the property, which is a traditional London townhouse, had historically had a shop on the ground floor as the sign was still intact, but very little else was known about the property. Digging in the local archives, we researched the history of the house, including all the previous residents.

We discovered a family of Drapers or Cloth Makers who lived in the House from the late 19th century for over forty years.

This initial discovery resonated immediately with our clients, who had a strong passion for textiles, embroidery and history. We built the first of many models that proposed a total reconfiguration of the whole volume of the house and a proposal for a new tapestry that would flow through the house, charting the historic journey of the Roberts family of Drapers, as it wrapped through the house.

Photography by Simon Kennedy & Joseph Seresin