Close to London Fields this late Victorian two-storey house has the advantage of wide, well proportioned rooms.



We extended the house to the side with a simple glass-infill to make use of the small strip of land, allowing light from both open sides to flood into the reception rooms and create a generous open plan space. Towards the rear we introduced a set of minimalist sliding doors, creating a floor to ceiling contemporary bay-window over two-thirds of the rear elevation. This mirrors the geometry of the upper floor and leaves room on the side for a casement window above the kitchen sink.



We retained the original exposed brick external walls, which now act as a significant internal feature and also present clearly the geometry of the original Victorian House. The garden has been planted with perennials, roses, bushes and shrubs, providing a lush setting for the property and a great view from the inside.



On the upper floor the existing rear extension is now a generous master suite with stunning shower-room, completely clad in dark grey terrazzo and equipped with solid brass fittings.



The refurbishment also included a new bathroom to the front to serve the two double bedrooms, new sash windows, heating system, radiators and complete house re-wiring and insulation upgrade.