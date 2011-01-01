Queens Court

The two-bedroom apartment, in an opulent 1930s mansion block, best described as possessing an air of faded grandeur, had been left unoccupied for over 10 years and was in desperate need of refurbishment and rationalisation.

Original wall linings are pared back to express the Palladian symmetry and proportion of the plan. This is further emphasised through a dark walnut-lined central vestibule, allowing a spatial generosity to the entrance sequence and bringing natural light and air deep into the plan. The heavy, sumptuous walnut lined partitions acts as a structuring device for the entire apartment, housing all services and storage neatly within the thickness of the wall.

In contrast to the heavy walnut, sliding and folding elements create adaptability for different modes, dividing the open plan into more intimate pockets. The neutral palette of materials is selective and rich, delineating usage whilst maintaining continuity between the spaces. The high level of specification echoes the original status and quality of the 1930’s mansion block.