Chiswick House, London W4

Chiswick House by AU Architects balances traditional detailing with modern living spaces to create a contemporary west London home which is full of character.

AUA has converted a semi-detached multi-occupancy house into a family dwelling in the heart of Chiswick. The brief was to create a large open plan ground reception space, with clear visual connections, together with a new basement, rear landscaped garden and upper bedrooms. Material and design finish details were carefully considered throughout and the character of the existing house combined with new build elements add a further design dimension to the spaces. As with many of our projects in London, a level connection with the inside improves a gardens usage, and at night, a carefully planned lighting design visually enhances this marriage.

As with many of our London residential designs, open plan living is a driver, where this is no exception. By using a fire suppression sprinkling system this enabled us to completely open up the ground floor and new basement spaces to this semi-detached house. The result, an immediate sight line to the back garden when you step into the front living space, thereby creating a vast wide open living space. This visual openness is further enhanced by the enormous triple all sliding skyframe doors that effortlessly open to the rear landscape garden designed terrace.

However with acoustics & cooking aromas a common challenge with such high volume spaces, coupled with reflective materials such as polished concrete, there is the option to partially and fully close off the front and rear spaces via large sliding pocket door. Full height glass to the side of the basement stairwell further aids in restricting sound travel whilst retaining the visual openness the client wanted. The interior uses high quality natural material finishes, shadow gap lines and varied lighting effects that bring together the cold refinement of modernist ideals with the functionality of a warm family house.