Granville Road

This was a house of two halves, generous and light-filled on top, awkward and dingy beneath. Transformation into a cohesive family home began with conversion of a Juliette balcony into a glass terrace which extends outwards to form the roof of a new 3.5 metre-high kitchen and living space. This glass and concrete space is enlivened with bright upholstery, a wide planked timber wall and accents of colour from concealed low energy colour-changing lights. To date, this is our only project with an indoor swing.