Studio 304

Studio 304

London, GB

Sunken Bath Project

This refurbishment and extension project in Hackney, adds a new kitchen, WC and sunken bath to an existing ground floor apartment. The starting point was a set of references from early 20th century concrete installations to Japanese theories on aesthetics and materiality. A particular condition was to create a bath specifically designed for relaxation and warming which follows the principles of ritual bathing.

The new wall which features glazed openings into the garden is clad with larch slats allowing light and views through while providing privacy. The garden is completed with granite gravel, polished concrete and bamboo to reference the original ideas of Japanese aesthetics. Over time the larch slats will weather to a silver grey while the copper is intended to develop a patina.

 
Status: Built
Location: Hackney, GB

 

