Glass Box Project

A glass box extension allows light to the interior of the property and provides views over the adjacent park from the ground floor living spaces. Shaded from the sun by the orientation of the existing house, this new frameless glazed element takes advantage of the unique view from this end of terrace property.

The project based in Hackney includes a basement excavation to the existing cellar and an acoustically isolated music room. At ground floor level the bespoke joinery features window seats and opaque windows to effectively bring the light provided into the centre of the property.