London Metropolitan University Law Department

“The architects seek proportionality, relating the language of the architecture to its civic role”.
“In architectural style, the building has a rugged, modern, quasi-industrial character”.
Situated in Whitechapel, on a site abutting the Women’s Library, the completion of the Law Department unified this part of the University’s estate. A number of elements had to be brought together in a plan that creates a sociable and industrious atmosphere for students to enjoy. Teaching spaces included a lecture theatre adjacent to thirteen seminar rooms, a mock court, as well as staff offices and a common room. Those complex requirements were resolved in a scheme that is both legible and flexible.
