London Metropolitan University Law Department

“The architects seek proportionality, relating the language of the architecture to its civic role”.

Will Hunter

The Architects’ Journal



“In architectural style, the building has a rugged, modern, quasi-industrial character”.

Building Magazine



Situated in Whitechapel, on a site abutting the Women’s Library, the completion of the Law Department unified this part of the University’s estate. A number of elements had to be brought together in a plan that creates a sociable and industrious atmosphere for students to enjoy. Teaching spaces included a lecture theatre adjacent to thirteen seminar rooms, a mock court, as well as staff offices and a common room. Those complex requirements were resolved in a scheme that is both legible and flexible.

Design Team

Arup

Davis Langdon & Everest