Wright & Wright

London, GB

London Metropolitan University Law Department

“The architects seek proportionality, relating the language of the architecture to its civic role”.
Will Hunter
The Architects’ Journal

“In architectural style, the building has a rugged, modern, quasi-industrial character”.
Building Magazine
 

Situated in Whitechapel, on a site abutting the Women’s Library, the completion of the Law Department unified this part of the University’s estate. A number of elements had to be brought together in a plan that creates a sociable and industrious atmosphere for students to enjoy. Teaching spaces included a lecture theatre adjacent to thirteen seminar rooms, a mock court, as well as staff offices and a common room. Those complex requirements were resolved in a scheme that is both legible and flexible.

Design Team
Arup
Davis Langdon & Everest

 
Status: Built
Location: London, GB

 

