Suburban Juxtapositon

Our clients tasked us with designing a home spa addition to their home in suburban Silicon Valley. The scope of work was limited solely to the new addition, which served to informe our aesthetic concept. Our design takes inspiration from historic buildings with contemporary additions, where the intent is not to copy the existing building, rather to contrast with it. We created a dialogue between the low slung horizontality of the ranch house by cladding the addition in a rainscreen of vertical cedar cladding, emphasizing the verticality and the skyward gesture of the massing. The incorporation of extensive glazing and operable skylights affords natural daylighting and ventilation, connecting the user to the site, even while swimming in the pool.