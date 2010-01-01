Claredale Street, The Mansford Estate

Karakusevic Carson Architects were appointed at resident ballot stage as masterplanners and Architects by Tower Hamlets Community Housing to work with their Project Managers, Mansford Estate Steering Group, local Residents and local Councilors to deliver their first phase – Claredale Street – a mixed tenure housing scheme on a clearance site between Keeling House and The Mansford Estate.

With over 700 residences the Mansford Estate lies in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, it is comprised of a collection of 1960’s high rise towers and lower rise 4/6 storey blocks with left over and ill-defined public/private spaces and misused walkways. Our clients were aspirational, seeking design excellence for neighbourhood improvement, better streetscape, environmental innovation and future proof housing design. Our clients were firm in their belief that design excellence would ensure financial viability through cross subsidy for the scheme, delivering mixed tenure more successfully and helping to create a more vibrant mixed community. Claredale Street, as one of the first phases of the regeneration programme was to be used as an exemplar, to demonstrate to the wider community THCH’s intent to deliver mixed, balanced, high quality housing and an improved neighbourhood.

Client:

Tower Hamlets Community Housing

Borough:

The London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Units and density:

77 mixed tenure homes, 540 hrh/ GIA 8000m2

Tenure:

50%/50% social rent, market sale & shared ownership

Status:

Completed

Awards:

Housing Design Award 2010; Richard Fielden Prize for Best Affordable Housing presented by The Homes and Communities Agency

Evening Standard Award for Best Family Housing 2010

Civic Trust Award 2011

RIBA Award 2011