CASA MIRANDA

Sevilla, ES
In a plot with a certain pending our office received the commission to build a simple, minimal, neutral lines. It is decided to make a composition with four prisms that follow each other towards the bottom of the plot. The two forwards correspond to the day zone, open to the plot, looking for light. The next two to the work area and night, looking for the privacy of the plot bottom. The interior looks for the succession of spaces having as axis the entrance hall.
Status: Built
Location: Alcalá de Guadaira, ES
My Role: Architect.