Located within 150 meters of a new entrance to Victoria Station, one of London’s busiest transportation hubs, Verde SW1 features 282,000 sqft of grade ‘A’ office space across ten floors and six expansive roof gardens totalling more than 20,000 sqft.

The six roof gardens create a “park in the sky” offering unique far reaching views across London, overlooking St James Park and Buckingham Palace. Each terrace ranges in size from 300sqm to 600sqm and is enclosed by a balustrade set back from the front edge of the terrace to allow for an extensive green roof system with over 40 different plant species.

Verde, SW1 forms part of the major regeneration Victoria is currently undergoing and is the latest building by Aukett Swanke to complete in this area. The practice refurbished the much loved 70s icon 123 Victoria Street and also completed 62 Buckingham Gate.