Giles Pike Architects

Giles Pike Architects

London, GB

Felsham Road

Felsham Road is a bold and radical re-working of an early Victorian Semi-detached house in Putney. Our brief was to extend and improve the property to achieve its maximum potential and in so doing, we have exploited the volume within the house to create double height spaces.

This was achieved by extending the basement areas and linking it with the ground floor and first floors.

The generous volumes, plus the increased amount of natural light we have brought into the house with the large areas of clear frameless glazing combine to make this a spectacular house equipped for modern family living.

 
Status: Built
Location: London, GB
My Role: Architect
Additional Credits: Photography - Logan

 

