The Lechner House

A full revitalization of an unrecognizable 1948 Rudolph Schindler house. A two-year excavation, restoration, and renovation project. Every window and surface of the original part of the house was restored. Homage was paid with a fresh eye to the additions of the house. Schindler sought to transform low art into high art through the poetic use of standard everyday materials. The house remains as a remarkable example of the union of the two. With this spirit and notion in mind, purposeful custom pieces of furniture and mill work were designed to fulfil various needs. By engaging in this process, there was an accomplished sense of freedom and a very specific problem-solving approach.