Listed in the latest edition of the Pevsner Architectural Guide, perhaps the most authoritative text available on Britain’s architecture, this reworking of a 1950s bungalow by HUT reinterprets an existing building property to create a striking piece of contemporary architecture that responds to its woodland setting. Key to the project’s success was the careful selection of the external cladding, with the entire building enveloped in rough sawn Siberian larch. Since the house’s completion, the material has assimilated with the colours of the surrounding woodland, allowing the building to sit comfortably within its setting. A simple palette of materials - such as rough timber, polished concrete and galvanised steel - help create interior spaces that are beautifully detailed but are also robust enough for a busy family that enjoy country life.