HUT

HUT

London, GB

Islington Penthouse - Highbury Fields

With views across Highbury Fields to the east and the London skyline to the West this penthouse is all about the outlook. Creating a double aspect open-plan living space, HUT introduced a ribbon of concrete that wraps around the space to form kitchen counter, built-in seat and fireplace hearth. Steel framed doors and windows with slim profiles maximise opening sizes internally and externally, and allow access onto a roof terrace with 270 degree views. Recycled scaffold boards and an illuminated walkover glass panel form the decking, with outdoor lighting and speakers for rooftop parties. 

 
Status: Built
Location: London, GB

 

