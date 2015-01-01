Eurogida Administrative Building

The project consists of the design of the planned production facilities on an area of 72 decares of land located at the agricultural organized industrial zone in Kemalpaşa, İzmir. The land extending on the north-south axis borders with a stream on the east side and has a free view towards this direction. At the designing phase of the project, the security building providing access to the entire facilities as well as the administrative building which is foreseen to welcome the local producers and global customers is designed in gross concrete. The administrative building offers the users the natural habitat ,which can not be provided outside due to the environmental conditions, by way of an internal garden made by shifting the atrium of the building to the basement. In consideration with the fact that the region which reaches extremely high temperatures in summer months, a more inward-oriented structure and walls positioned parallel to the southern facade which offer shielding against the sun light have been used. The stairs leading down from the single-storied reception area to the basement which is open to the common-use reach to the atrium area together with the iconic uneven wall. The upper office floors are accessible by way of the stairs and elevator shaft located on the northern side of the building.

Project Year: 2015

Total Area: 55.000 m2

Typology: Industrial