Amenta Emma Architects

Hartford, CT | Stamford, CT | Cambridge, MA | New York, NY

Quinnipiac University - Brand Strategy Group

A 19th-century house has been transformed into a 21st-century powerhouse for ideas for Quinnipiac University’s Brand Strategy Group. This organization, which is responsible for the University’s marketing, communications, brand identity, and digital initiatives required a collaborative, contemporary environment. A playful, unconventional response evokes the excitement of a start-up business. A vertical atrium unites upper and lower work spaces and floods the building with natural light. The renovation provides private and team areas with clever applications such as cork wall and ceiling tiles, making them not only acoustically absorptive but tackable for big ideas.

 
Status: Built
Location: Hamden, CT, US

 

