Octapharma Headquarters, Stockholm

The Swedish pharmaceutical manufacturer Octapharma is the only major industry left in the inner city of Stockholm. A few years ago, when the company outgrew its existing premises in the western parts of Kungsholmen, an inner-city island of Stockholm, they chose to remain in the area, moving their headquarters in to Stora Bryggeriet (Large Brewery), nearby

Built in 1890-1891 Stora Bryggeriet is of great cultural and historical value. The building has been carefully renovated to respect the existing architecture whilst accommodating the headquarters of a leading global company with contemporary workplace

White’s interior of Octapharma’s new headquarters draws on the history of the building as a former brewery, where beer was brewed in large copper vessels, and repurposes it to meet the global business needs of the Swedish pharmaceutical manufacturer. New functions are elegantly incorporated into the original building’s powerful volumes, with a system of exposed wooden beams and plastered stonewalls. Copper, limestone and pine floors are combined with timeless classic furniture, creating a light filled contemporary interior which reflects the values of Octapharma, a Swedish company which is family-owned and operating globally.