House in Black

The clients, art consultants by profession, came to us with a piece of furniture designed by Ineke Hans for the Danish design group Mooi. Our mandate was to make a residence with a similar tactile quality expressed in this piece of furniture. What we developed was a house whose exterior skin is an assembly of Black Rubber and Recycled Plastic (80% Post Consumer). The roof and exterior walls of the existing ranch were rst sheathed with black rubber roo ng (EPDM) over which we carefully secured a horizontal screen of the black recycled plastic. The rubber serves to seal the existing structure from the elements and the recycled plastic screen forms a protective barrier for the rubber skin while also doubling as a sun shade to mitigate heat gain on the black surface.