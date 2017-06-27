This time we went to Manchester to visit the historic Victoria Baths, originally opened in 1906 but closed by the council in 1993. We met with Georgina Child the Administrative Assistant who alongside the rest of the team, is working hard to raise funds to restore the baths to their original glory at the heart of the community in Manchester.

What is your role at Victoria Baths?

Administrative Assistant



How long have you worked at Victoria Baths?

Just over 4 months!

Did the building influence your decision when accepting the job? Do you enjoy working in an iconic Building?

Yes, the building definitely influenced my decision, not only is the building absolutely beautiful, I had also heard so much about the restoration and the amazing work that the team here have done to save this building from ruin. I wanted to be a part of this! It is really important for me to work somewhere that is making a difference to someone or something! Victoria Baths is of huge importance not only to the local community but also to Manchester!

What do you like most about Victoria Baths?

Working here; I love how every day is completely different, one day we might have a wedding, the next it might be filming for a TV show! We have so many different things happening here that there is never a chance to stop! What I love about Victoria Baths is how far it has come! It came so close to being closed down for good but with the help of local residents and the amazing team here, they managed to save it and begin restoration work; it just continues to grow and grow.

Do you like the architectural design of the building?

I am in love with this building. Every day I walk around it I am blown away by its beauty. Some of my favourite features are the beautiful green tiles that are iconic to Victoria Baths, The Gala Pool is absolutely stunning, and the light and sound in there is something else. The exterior of the building is so grand and the original features like the writing above each entrance is what takes you back in time. Although the building is going through restoration, what I love is that we aren’t changing it; there are so many features that are still as they were back in 1906!

Do you have a favourite lunch spot?

My favourite lunch spot happens to be on the steps of the Males First Class entrance!



What time of year do you most enjoy Victoria Baths?

I have only been here a short while but I am really enjoying the summer time here! The building begins to warm up and there are so many incredible stain glass windows throughout the building that the light inside is just beautiful.

How does the building affect your job?

Working in a building like Victoria Baths brings so many different enquiries every day and so many different visitors from all over the place and this makes every day interesting and completely different from the next. It isn’t just a job working here; you are part of a project and part of the restoration. You fall in love with the building and you want everyone else to do the same and so I am constantly encouraging everyone I know to come and visit or come and volunteer or become a Friend of Victoria Baths and be a part of it too.

What are the most significant changes you have seen to the space and gallery during your time working there?

As I have only been here a short while, I have not seen a huge amount of change to the building itself but this is an ongoing project and I am so excited to see the changes take place during my time here. I have seen a huge increase in interest for Victoria Baths in my short time here though, especially since we held our ‘Swim for Restoration’ Open day back in May. We opened up the Gala Pool for a one day only event to help raise money for our restoration and it was such an incredible day to see so many people wanting to be a part of it and to help it to grow in the future.

Is there anything you don’t like about the building?

Not at all! It gets pretty cold in the winter but that’s just another excuse to get exploring the building to stay warm!

If you left your job at Victoria Baths, what would you miss most?

I would miss the team. I would miss working for a project that is ever growing and ever changing. I would miss all the people that the building attracts. And I would miss getting to work early and taking a few moments to walk around the building in the morning’s light, in total peace and quiet whilst no one else is around.

Find out more about the Victoria Baths here and how you can support and donate towards the restoration.