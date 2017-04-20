With the London Festival of Architecture opening in June – during which Weston Williamson and Partners have events planned – the organisers have commissioned a survey of the contribution that architecture makes to the UK economy. When we met last year, Tamsie Thompson the Director of LFA was keen to promote the event on a par with London Fashion week, and we suggested she needed firm evidence of the financial musclier order to convince Government why they should support her. She now has that research, and it makes interesting reading particularly for those responsible for our Brexit negotiations.
London’s architecture sector is a £1.7-billion industry, with growth outstripping both the creative industries and the London economy as a whole. The capital is undeniably the global architectural hub, with a large and diverse international workforce, making a major contribution to the UK’s balance of payments as one of the country’s most valuable creative exports.
The survey shows that we need to negotiate to keep our staff from Europe and to attract more and we need to be able to trade with the rest of the world in an open and fair system. I think the Government acknowledges most of these arguments and will do everything they can to protect our access to the brightest and best in Europe and beyond. For what it is worth, I thought Theresa May’s January 17th speech about the government's intentions was one of the best political speeches of the 21st century – not that there has been much competition. There have been many quick to dismiss her aims as unachievable, but none have been able to describe why. It’s worth taking another look at that speech.
Chris formed Weston Williamson with Andrew Weston in 1985 having previously worked in New York with Welton Becket and with Sir Michael Hopkins in London. Chris has taught at the DeMontford University and at the University of North London. Chris is currently a visiting professor at East London ...
