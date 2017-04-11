While exploring the streets of Milan for Design Week we took the opportunity to visit local architecture practice, Studio WOK. They showed us around their studio, talked us through past and present projects as well giving us a few hot tips for Milan.

Location?

Via Parravicini 16 Milano.

When did the practice start?

2012 but we start working together in 2009

How many staff?

3 partners, 1 junior architect, 1 university intern

Company ethos?

Quality of the living space “from the spoon to the city”

Current projects?

The restoration of a barn, creating a new rural house near Verona, few apartments renovation including an attic of the Ca’ Bruta (designed by G. Muzio in 1922) and a small housing building in Milan.

Have you always been at this studio?

It’s our 3rd studio. We move here from the city center 1 year ago.

Favorite part of the studio?

The workshop room (now the ping pong room)

Favorite nearby coffee shop?

Curzio’s ice cream parlor (gelateria La prossima fermata, probably the best ice cream in town).

Do you eat lunch together?

Always!

Pets allowed?

There is a strong discussion taking place inside our office :)

Favourite architect?

We love a lot of architects who worked in the last century in Milano, as Gio Ponti, Asnago e Vender, Minoletti… and we really like Peter Zumthor.

Favourite building in Milan?

Montedoria building by Gio Ponti, Giardini d’Arcadia building by Giulio Minoletti and Chiesa Santa Maria presso San Satiro by Bramante.