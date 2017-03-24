For the first in a new series, Studio Visits, we went to see an emerging architecture practice in South London. As well as having a good poke around we asked them to reveal a bit more about who YARD Architects are and what goes on in their studio.
Location (nearest tube)?
London Bridge
When did the practice start?
September 2014
Why 'YARD Architects'?
Ah, THAT question!
We decided very early that we didn’t want to have an eponymously named practice, for many reasons, so we wanted a sharp, concise name that said something about who we were. YARD worked in this respect, and we also liked it graphically and from a branding perspective. That is a short description!
In more detail as to why specifically yard, the word “yard” has lots of meanings, all of which chimed with our approach as an architecture practice. The 3 main references are:
How many staff?
3 of us
Have you always been at this studio?
Ish! Our first permanent studio after we started in a room above a pub in Borough for our first year
Favorite part of the studio?
Lots of windows + light!
Favorite nearby coffee shop?
Monmouth
Do you eat lunch together?
Not really…!
Pets allowed?
Yes – but none
Friday drinks?
Yes please
Thanks Guys!
Ellen Hancock studied Fine Art and History of Art at The University of Leeds and Sculpture at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University in Istanbul.Now based in London she has a keen interest in travel, literature, interactive art and social architecture.
