For the first in a new series, Studio Visits, we went to see an emerging architecture practice in South London. As well as having a good poke around we asked them to reveal a bit more about who YARD Architects are and what goes on in their studio.

Location (nearest tube)?

London Bridge

When did the practice start?

September 2014

Why 'YARD Architects'?

Ah, THAT question!

We decided very early that we didn’t want to have an eponymously named practice, for many reasons, so we wanted a sharp, concise name that said something about who we were. YARD worked in this respect, and we also liked it graphically and from a branding perspective. That is a short description!

In more detail as to why specifically yard, the word “yard” has lots of meanings, all of which chimed with our approach as an architecture practice. The 3 main references are:

A pocket of land, or a site. A yard is often an overlooked or neglected urban area, little pieces of the city that we like dealing with and bringing back to life. A measurement, often of space. This is a key aspect of architecture, we liked the fact it is an old imperial unit, we aren’t too high tech; and derived from human proportions. In modern usage, yard also often refers to a neighbourhood, or place. As residential architects we are placemakers as much as anything else, and are interested in community as much as individual buildings, and how the two might shape each other.

How many staff?

3 of us

Have you always been at this studio?

Ish! Our first permanent studio after we started in a room above a pub in Borough for our first year

Favorite part of the studio?

Lots of windows + light!

Favorite nearby coffee shop?

Monmouth

Do you eat lunch together?

Not really…!

Pets allowed?

Yes – but none

Friday drinks?

Yes please

Thanks Guys!