Radio Architect
    Top 5 Airports Ever! (Special Issue)

    Farzam Kharvari
    By Farzam Kharvari
    Apr 13, '17 9:48 AM EST
    Top 5 Airports Ever:

    #1: Singapore Changi

    #2: Tokyo Intl. Haneda

    #3: Incheon Intl. Airport 

    #4: Munich Airport 

    #5: Hong Kong Intl. Airport 

    -You can read the rest on Skytrax World Airport Awards: www.worldairportawards.com/awards/world_airport_rating.html

     

    -Farzam Kharvari

    Please feel free to ask your questions in comments below or contact me through my profile and as always your suggestions are always welcomed ;)

     

    References: Skytrax World's Airport Awards

    The photos belong to CNN, Thousand Wonders, World Trade Centers Association, King of Wallpapers, Gensler

    © 2017 Farzam Kharvari ALL RIGHTS RESERVED



    topairportsairportstoptop 5awardsworld airport awardsfarzam kharvarispecial issueskytraxcnngensler
     
About this Blog

As the world is developing its way of communication, we, the architects need to be more curious on stuff around us! Rise of different philosophies around the globe, rapid growth in our awareness, transformation of communication types and many more items around are leading the ARCHITECTURE to an absolute new brand of its roots! It is time to ask: are we, the TRANSFORMERS or are we the results of TRANSFORMATIONS of GENIUS LOCUS (the protective spirit of a place)?

