NCARB punts, AIA returns with undignified titles

I've blogged in the past about NCARB's decision to punt the intern title debate and it looks like the AIA, of all organizations, decided to pick up the ball and run with it. A recent post on AIA's website outlined the position of the AIA with regard to the use of the title 'intern.' AIA now strongly supports two titles for licensure candidates: 'architectural associate' and 'design professional.'

First, allow me to pick my jaw up off the floor and congratulate the AIA. Of course, I have to quickly shrug my shoulders as apparently this change happened in December last year when the AIA Board of Directors updated the AIA's position statements to clarify the terminology, yet this is the first that anyone is even talking about it. I'll admit I missed it and I'm pretty hyper aware of this topic, but it never crossed my radar. Up until this post on the AIA's website, the only instance I can find that even notes the AIA's change in position is an article published on AIA Philadelphia's website from February 8, 2017.

Second, as happy as it makes me to see the AIA supporting and lobbying for a couple of titles, I'm pretty disappointed in the titles. 'Design professional' could describe just about anyone involved in any type of design. Nothing in the title directly points to architecture. Even then, as noted in the AIA's article, Vanesa Alicea, AIA states, "you need to be registered to be considered a 'professional.'" I thought my professional degree and full-time job qualified me as a 'professional.' At any rate, don't expect the title to catch on anytime soon with other professionals. Sorry, I meant to say architects.

The other title option the AIA supports, 'architectural associate,' is only slightly better. It at least acknowledges the titled individual works in architecture, but it steps on some already established norms in many firms where 'associate' is a reserved title signifying leadership in the firm. At the same time it follows AIA norms for membership levels, so there is at least that going for it. However, it does seem redundant when it all comes together on a business card: Everyday Intern, Assoc. AIA, Architectural Associate. Furthermore, it still doesn't pass the legal test as some jurisdictions legislate against the use of any derivation of 'architect' in a title without being registered.

As an editorial note at the end of the article, the AIA seems poised to advance this discussion. "If a new, dignified title for architectural graduates arises, AIA will evaluate updating this position statement. Going forward, there will continue to be opportunities to discuss and evaluate the validity of the new titles." They follow this with a link to fill out a form if you are a licensure candidate interested in participating in the discussion. I suppose the best part of all this is that the AIA acknowledges that the titles they've come up with are not quite dignified. I suppose that is worth applauding.

You know what would be a dignified title for an architectural graduate ... 'architect.' Start lobbying for that and then I'll be impressed. The AIA, as part of the Five Presidents' Council, was presented with the Final Report of the Collateral Internship Task Force back in the early 2000s and it outlines as a recommendation that the title 'architect' be given to architectural graduates. Of course it is "based on the full and successful implementation of the concepts espoused in [the] report." Some of the recommendations the report makes were initially rejected, but are now more widely accepted. Is it time to reevaluate the report's recommendations including the title of 'architect' being granted to degree holders?