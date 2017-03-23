We Are Not Innocent

Back in December I posted an entry about the White Flight from American Democracy, where I predicted that this new President wouldn't be using the White House and the L'Enfant Plan the way it was designed. Rather:

The axes of legislative authority and executive power must be extended dramatically -- to connect through Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue. The resulting plan is not read through a figure of landscape that it demarcates, but through the procession of motorcades and private jets. It starts to reconfigure a private real estate empire into a nodal map of American political power.

This was before "winter White House" had become a phrase or military operations were planned over dinner at a private country club in Florida.

In this post, I just want to say briefly -- and this may be controversial -- that our discipline is not innocent. We watched, over the past few decades, the discipline of architecture veer off into luxury formalism for autocrats and dictators. We watched our most experimental ambitions align themselves with oligarchy. And here in the US, at home, we allowed a neo-traditionalism to fester and professionalize itself. This faux urbanism of "form-based code" and other reductive packages of fake traditions have catered to the white self-segregation of the American suburbs and exurbs.

Between these two poles -- Parametricism on one hand and New Urbanism on the other -- we knew that something was terribly wrong. It is no accident that this failure of American democracy has attached itself to a real estate developer. We cannot let this become a story only about reality television. If the medium is the message here, the medium is also the production of horrendous buildings, neo-fascist fake urbanism, and luxury that depends on exploitation at every level.

(Trump Hotel in Baku.)