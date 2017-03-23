We Are Not Innocent

Back in December I posted an entry about the White Flight from American Democracy, where I predicted that this new President wouldn't be using the White House and the L'Enfant Plan the way it was designed. Rather:
The axes of legislative authority and executive power must be extended dramatically -- to connect through Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue. The resulting plan is not read through a figure of landscape that it demarcates, but through the procession of motorcades and private jets. It starts to reconfigure a private real estate empire into a nodal map of American political power.
This was before "winter White House" had become a phrase or military operations were planned over dinner at a private country club in Florida.
In this post, I just want to say briefly -- and this may be controversial -- that our discipline is not innocent. We watched, over the past few decades, the discipline of architecture veer off into luxury formalism for autocrats and dictators. We watched our most experimental ambitions align themselves with oligarchy. And here in the US, at home, we allowed a neo-traditionalism to fester and professionalize itself. This faux urbanism of "form-based code" and other reductive packages of fake traditions have catered to the white self-segregation of the American suburbs and exurbs.
Between these two poles -- Parametricism on one hand and New Urbanism on the other -- we knew that something was terribly wrong. It is no accident that this failure of American democracy has attached itself to a real estate developer. We cannot let this become a story only about reality television. If the medium is the message here, the medium is also the production of horrendous buildings, neo-fascist fake urbanism, and luxury that depends on exploitation at every level.
When have architects not served power?
Thankfully, dictatorships and comfortable white supremacy are not the only forms of power in the world, even if they are the ones that we have best represented and served recently.
This is so painful and true. It parallels the disrespect so many feel towards professionalism these days. Scientists pointing to thousands of studies showing evidence that people brush off in favor of "mom sense" or oil-company propaganda that makes them feel good about their car.
We architects try and try to show how a building like the Bullitt Center has an aesthetic that's smart and therefore beautiful, or show how a dense urban neighborhood accessible to decent jobs cultivates community no matter what "style" the buildings are, but people just call us elites and run home to their Mediterranean-ish McMansions.
As to when architects did not serve power, Evan: every damn day, but behind the scenes, in the small projects that fight for funding and press coverage.
Great post, Mitch.
the veering off I believe has much to do with "dwelling" becoming not just a commodity but perhaps worse an exchangable "currency". various perspectives to have here, but i would suggest where quanitity once served quality in architecture, in other words Corb suggesting an Urban solution would be a better place for living for humanity and then finding the "power"(funds) to build it, all theories of quality have now become "styles" to market and can be "purchased" by those with power. so even if the intents of parametricism, new urbanism, and codes were theoretically there to improve the quality of existence in architecture for all; because a metric for gauging existence has now so thoroughly been established throughout the world for all things measurable, it appears to be an unavoidable fact of existence now that "being" can be purchased and exchanged with cash money.........there is no more "punk" or "counter culture" that is NOT part of the economy or that cannot serve currency in a way it essentially demands not to. nothing is so radical to not be swallowed up and becoming utilized by the currency. my question would be then, what architecture can't be exchanged or bought?
