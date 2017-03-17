Editorial & News
Radio Architect
  • anchor

    III. of Colors - Fundamentals of Architecture for beginners (Steven Holl on Enmeshed Experience)

    Farzam Kharvari
    By Farzam Kharvari
    Mar 17, '17 12:57 AM EST
    0

    III.          Of Colors

    Colors are indeterminacy in an exact way since phenomena of colors is affected by opacity, transparency and lighting, so then it’s a different issue from colors’ wave in physics.

    A simple object can expose a variety of colors under the rays of sun and its background which results in which simple blue in Mexico is quiet different from how it’s perceived in Middle East.

     

    Here Steven Holl  mentioned offices in NYC 1991 designed by D.E. as an example. 

    Description: NYHAVN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    (Always keep in mind colors are sensitive and important in your design)

    -Farzam Kharvari

    Please feel free to ask your questions in comments below or contact me through my profile and as always your suggestions are always welcomed ;)

     

    References: Questions of Perception

    The photos belong to www.festivalofcolorsusa.commatadornetwork.com

    © 2017 Farzam Kharvari ALL RIGHTS RESERVED


    www.festivalofcolorsusa.com
    matadornetwork.com

    phenomenology 101phenomenologyarchitecturecolorssteven hollenmeshed experiencequestions of perceptionfarzam kharvariphenomenology in architecturefundamentals of architecture
     
About this Blog

As the world is developing its way of communication, we, the architects need to be more curious on stuff around us! Rise of different philosophies around the globe, rapid growth in our awareness, transformation of communication types and many more items around are leading the ARCHITECTURE to an absolute new brand of its roots! It is time to ask: are we, the TRANSFORMERS or are we the results of TRANSFORMATIONS of GENIUS LOCUS (the protective spirit of a place)?

Authored by:

Recent Entries


