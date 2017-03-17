III. of Colors - Fundamentals of Architecture for beginners (Steven Holl on Enmeshed Experience)

III. Of Colors
Colors are indeterminacy in an exact way since phenomena of colors is affected by opacity, transparency and lighting, so then it’s a different issue from colors’ wave in physics.
A simple object can expose a variety of colors under the rays of sun and its background which results in which simple blue in Mexico is quiet different from how it’s perceived in Middle East.
Here Steven Holl mentioned offices in NYC 1991 designed by D.E. as an example.
Description: NYHAVN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
(Always keep in mind colors are sensitive and important in your design)
-Farzam Kharvari
Please feel free to ask your questions in comments below or contact me through my profile and as always your suggestions are always welcomed ;)
References: Questions of Perception
The photos belong to www.festivalofcolorsusa.com, matadornetwork.com
© 2017 Farzam Kharvari ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
As the world is developing its way of communication, we, the architects need to be more curious on stuff around us! Rise of different philosophies around the globe, rapid growth in our awareness, transformation of communication types and many more items around are leading the ARCHITECTURE to an absolute new brand of its roots! It is time to ask: are we, the TRANSFORMERS or are we the results of TRANSFORMATIONS of GENIUS LOCUS (the protective spirit of a place)?
No Comments
Block this user
Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?