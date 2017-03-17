III. of Colors - Fundamentals of Architecture for beginners (Steven Holl on Enmeshed Experience)

III. Of Colors

Colors are indeterminacy in an exact way since phenomena of colors is affected by opacity, transparency and lighting, so then it’s a different issue from colors’ wave in physics.

A simple object can expose a variety of colors under the rays of sun and its background which results in which simple blue in Mexico is quiet different from how it’s perceived in Middle East.

Here Steven Holl mentioned offices in NYC 1991 designed by D.E. as an example.

Description: NYHAVN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

(Always keep in mind colors are sensitive and important in your design)

-Farzam Kharvari

References: Questions of Perception

The photos belong to www.festivalofcolorsusa.com, matadornetwork.com

