Rancho Mixer

Sleepless in Shenzhen

    Orhan Ayyüce
    By Orhan Ayyüce
    Mar 15, '17 3:04 PM EST
    Another competition I have lost knowingly and plus 80 bucks, also knowingly.

    Why?

    Well, the competition presented itself as the last chance in Hollywood Hills just below the beloved and heavily known real estate sign later cropped to today’s iconic status. In LA, the view of the Hollywood sign from your land surely adds some considerable cash value to the dream’s worth.

    Obnoxiously exciting as it is, the competition gave me an idea to poke the hyper property market with some free falling commentary veiled in an actual design.

    The proposal is a rotating ranch house where the pornoreal lives are openly hosted around the clock, a low budget version of high end, top of the hill lifestyle choice. A house constantly causing hyperventilation for the nearby stakeholders.

    The final ranch in the foothills unleashes the possibilities of indoor-outdoor living with market rate accommodations.

    Design Team: Orhan Ayyüce, Jose Torres


