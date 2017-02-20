Geometry doesn't have to be white - on Descartes, Baldwin, and grids

http://mcewenstudio.com/web/vmm-on-whiteness-descartes-and-grids/
Here's a mini-podcast on Descartes, whiteness, and grids. Let's liberate geometry from empire. Especially in honor of today's American holiday.
This blog started with research, theory topics, travel and architecture discoveries during my fellowship at Akademie Schloss Solitude in Stuttgart, Germany. It continues, somewhat sporadically, with my relocation to Detroit as an Assistant Professor at University of Michigan. The blog spans architecture, urban design, planning, and tangents from these.
