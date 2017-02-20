Editorial & News
Features News Events Competitions
Employment
Jobs Talent Finder Active Employers
Community
People Firms Blogs Forum Work Updates
Academia
Schools School Blogs Forum
About
About Archinect Advertising Contact Us Privacy Policy

Global Edition

Archinect

Another Architecture

by Mitch McEwen
  • anchor

    Geometry doesn't have to be white - on Descartes, Baldwin, and grids

    Mitch McEwen
    By Mitch McEwen
    Feb 20, '17 1:39 PM EST
    0

    http://mcewenstudio.com/web/vmm-on-whiteness-descartes-and-grids/

    Here's a mini-podcast on Descartes, whiteness, and grids.  Let's liberate geometry from empire.  Especially in honor of today's American holiday. 


    Roman grid in Algeria
    References

    Tagged

    geometrydescartesgridsbaldwinwhitenesspowersocial scienceroman empire
     
    • Back to Top  ↑

      No Comments

      • Block this user


      Are you sure you want to block this user and hide all related comments throughout the site?

    • Back to Entry List...
  • ×Search in:
 

About this Blog

This blog started with research, theory topics, travel and architecture discoveries during my fellowship at Akademie Schloss Solitude in Stuttgart, Germany. It continues, somewhat sporadically, with my relocation to Detroit as an Assistant Professor at University of Michigan. The blog spans architecture, urban design, planning, and tangents from these.

Authored by:

Recent Entries


Please wait... loading
Please wait... loading