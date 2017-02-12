Andrew Atwood and Anna Neimark at the Knowlton School

At the end of January, Andrew Atwood, Assistant Professor at UC Berkeley and guest professor at the Knowlton School teaching a second year graduate studio, and his partner Anna Neimark, Full-Time faculty at SCI-Arc, presented a lecture at the Knowlton School as a part of the Baumer Lecture series.

Their lecture, titled “A Post-Conceptual Position” consisted of Atwood and Neimark’s work produced at their LA-based firm, First Office. Their portfolio contains historical references of art and architecture, like with their take on Marcel Duchamp’s double door, their representation style inspired by Malevich’s White on White, and their modern day take on the Dolmen phenomena which served as their entry for the PS1 competition.

The presentation also contained examples of three “apps” developed by First Office with an LA-based computer artist Theo Triantafyllidis. These apps show not only how the firm aims to incorporate other disciplines into their body of work, but how their projects can span beyond the site itself and be understood and customized around the globe.

In conjunction with the lecture series and the graduate studio, Atwood and Neimark hosted a workshop for thirty graduate and undergraduate architecture students at the Knowlton School. Consisting of informal project reviews and lectures, the goal was to represent the relationship between two objects that typically have no association. Inspired by Viollet-le-Duc’s alpine murals, each group of students placed two cubes around a 3-D model of a mountain and cast a light upon it from a 45 degree angle. Students were responsible for producing 10 drawings that best displayed the relationship of one cube to another and to the mountain, and a physical model of the digitized representation projected onto a low resolution paper form.

Students took representational liberties which produced a wide range of interesting results. The workshop concluded with a pin-up review with guest jurors.

Below are 2 drawings produced by Senior Chris Humphrey, Second year graduate students Josh Tomey and Rachael Dzierzak, and Third year graduate student Kaley Overstreet.